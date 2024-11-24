Fortune Minerals (TSE:FT) Trading Down 9.1% – What’s Next?

Fortune Minerals Limited (TSE:FT – Get Free Report) traded down 9.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 407,510 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 421,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Fortune Minerals Trading Down 16.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.90, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of C$25.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.06.

Fortune Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fortune Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and development of specialty metals, base metals, and precious metals in Canada. The company explores for gold, cobalt, bismuth, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its primary asset is the NICO gold-cobalt-bismuth-copper project covering an area of 5,140 hectares located in the Northwest Territories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.