Fred L. Drake Sells 4,798 Shares of HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) Stock

HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Free Report) Chairman Fred L. Drake sold 4,798 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total value of $114,768.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 86,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,073,194.24. The trade was a 5.25 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

HBT Financial Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of HBT stock opened at $24.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.36. HBT Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.75 and a twelve month high of $25.35. The company has a market capitalization of $766.91 million, a P/E ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Get HBT Financial alerts:

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. HBT Financial had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 24.68%. The company had revenue of $56.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.05 million. Equities analysts forecast that HBT Financial, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

HBT Financial Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. HBT Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.55%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on HBT Financial from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. DA Davidson downgraded HBT Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.40.

Get Our Latest Research Report on HBT

Institutional Trading of HBT Financial

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HBT. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of HBT Financial by 70.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in HBT Financial in the third quarter valued at $122,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in HBT Financial in the third quarter valued at $251,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in HBT Financial in the third quarter valued at $295,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in HBT Financial by 3.8% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. 78.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HBT Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities in Central and Northeastern Illinois, and Eastern Iowa. The company's deposits accounts consist of noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HBT Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HBT Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.