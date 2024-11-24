FT Vest SMID Rising Dividend Ac (NYSEARCA:SDVD) Plans Dividend of $0.14

FT Vest SMID Rising Dividend Ac (NYSEARCA:SDVD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, November 22nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.135 per share on Friday, December 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th.
FT Vest SMID Rising Dividend Ac Stock Performance
Shares of SDVD opened at $23.65 on Friday. FT Vest SMID Rising Dividend Ac has a 52-week low of $18.72 and a 52-week high of $23.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.97 million, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.09.
FT Vest SMID Rising Dividend Ac Company Profile
