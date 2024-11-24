FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ:FTAIN) Trading Up 0.4% – Here’s Why

Shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIN – Get Free Report) rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $26.22 and last traded at $26.15. Approximately 1,126 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 6,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.06.

FTAI Aviation Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.59.

FTAI Aviation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.5156 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.89%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FTAI Aviation

About FTAI Aviation

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in FTAI Aviation stock. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in FTAI Aviation Ltd. ( NASDAQ:FTAIN Free Report ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 41,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,000.

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

