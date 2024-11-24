Garner Asset Management Corp Takes $1.13 Million Position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Garner Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 56,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 91.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 19,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB lifted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 0.9% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 650,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,047,000 after purchasing an additional 6,007 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 17.3% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 76,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 11,260 shares during the last quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 58.8% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 34,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 12,952 shares during the last quarter. 51.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Annaly Capital Management Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:NLY opened at $19.81 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -283.00 and a beta of 1.52. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.23 and a 12-month high of $21.11.

Annaly Capital Management Dividend Announcement

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.00 million. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 14.75%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is presently -3,714.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NLY shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NLY

Annaly Capital Management Profile

(Free Report)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.