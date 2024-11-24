General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,290 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Newport Trust Company LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,613,332,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 5.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,405,731 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,336,257,000 after buying an additional 459,201 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 91.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,771,759 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,465,598,000 after buying an additional 3,719,894 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in General Electric by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,106,786 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $774,458,000 after acquiring an additional 457,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in General Electric by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,249,062 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $612,708,000 after acquiring an additional 12,200 shares during the period. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Electric

In other news, SVP Riccardo Procacci sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.13, for a total transaction of $1,267,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,407,036.57. This represents a 34.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Russell Stokes sold 15,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.29, for a total value of $2,772,409.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 148,857 shares in the company, valued at $26,539,714.53. This trade represents a 9.46 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Electric Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $181.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.12. The company has a market capitalization of $196.06 billion, a PE ratio of 31.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.19. General Electric has a twelve month low of $94.54 and a twelve month high of $194.80.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.02 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 18.93%. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GE. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $223.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on General Electric from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on General Electric from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.93.

About General Electric

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

