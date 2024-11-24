GenTrust LLC Invests $221,000 in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

GenTrust LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 5.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,094,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,977,000 after acquiring an additional 102,519 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,250,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,911,000 after purchasing an additional 179,775 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 240.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,170,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,971,000 after purchasing an additional 826,891 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,108,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,810,000 after purchasing an additional 56,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,106,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,186,000 after purchasing an additional 27,611 shares in the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PECO. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Compass Point raised their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.43.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of PECO stock opened at $39.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.79 and a 200-day moving average of $35.25. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.62 and a 12-month high of $39.83. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.50, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.57.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $165.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.20 million. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 2.22% and a net margin of 9.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.1025 dividend. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 267.39%.

About Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

