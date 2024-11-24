Gentry Private Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 18,082 First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Gentry Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $575,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 65.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 65,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 25,793 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF stock opened at $39.61 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.18. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a 12 month low of $28.92 and a 12 month high of $39.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.1383 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

