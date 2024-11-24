Gentry Private Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 18,082 First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Gentry Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $575,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 65.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 65,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 25,793 shares in the last quarter.
First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Trading Up 1.8 %
Shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF stock opened at $39.61 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.18. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a 12 month low of $28.92 and a 12 month high of $39.63.
First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Cuts Dividend
About First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF
The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Disney’s Magic Strategy: Reinventing the House of Mouse
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Volatility in Semis? 3 Stable Alternatives to NVIDIA and SMCI
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Vertiv’s Cool Tech Makes Its Stock Red-Hot
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.