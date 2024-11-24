Gentry Private Wealth LLC Grows Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Gentry Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,492 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Gentry Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Gentry Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,890,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 526.8% during the 1st quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 10,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 9,208 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 19,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1,872.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 617,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,060,000 after purchasing an additional 586,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at $465,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY opened at $142.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $135.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.26. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $109.90 and a 12-month high of $142.38.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a $1.5496 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

