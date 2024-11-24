Gentry Private Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Gentry Private Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 21.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,091 shares during the period. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF comprises 4.2% of Gentry Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Gentry Private Wealth LLC owned 0.11% of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF worth $5,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 26.2% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,848,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,825,000 after purchasing an additional 590,900 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,539,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,219,000 after acquiring an additional 510,409 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,648,000. Tull Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at $24,025,000. Finally, Goldstone Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter worth $23,250,000.

JQUA stock opened at $59.18 on Friday. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $45.42 and a 52 week high of $59.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.59.

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

