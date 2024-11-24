Gentry Private Wealth LLC Sells 748 Shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR)

Gentry Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 748 shares during the quarter. Gentry Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,859,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,881,000 after purchasing an additional 343,844 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 12,150.6% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 701,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,415,000 after acquiring an additional 696,231 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 82.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 613,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,797,000 after acquiring an additional 277,507 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 97.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 440,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,100,000 after acquiring an additional 217,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 251,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,736,000 after acquiring an additional 6,893 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:AIRR opened at $85.17 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.44 and a 200-day moving average of $72.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 1.25. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a twelve month low of $50.19 and a twelve month high of $85.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.0419 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. This is a positive change from First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

