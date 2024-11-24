George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) Senior Officer Rashid Wasti Acquires 1,000 Shares

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Rashid Wasti purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$21.45 per share, with a total value of C$21,450.00.
Rashid Wasti also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, November 19th, Rashid Wasti acquired 1,000 shares of George Weston stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$21.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$21,450.00.
- On Friday, October 4th, Rashid Wasti bought 1,000 shares of George Weston stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$22.18 per share, with a total value of C$22,180.00.
- On Friday, September 20th, Rashid Wasti purchased 1,000 shares of George Weston stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$20.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$20,539.00.
- On Tuesday, September 17th, Rashid Wasti acquired 1,100 shares of George Weston stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$21.99 per share, with a total value of C$24,189.99.
- On Monday, August 26th, Rashid Wasti bought 2,000 shares of George Weston stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$21.67 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,340.00.
- On Wednesday, August 28th, Rashid Wasti sold 150 shares of George Weston stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$222.51, for a total value of C$33,376.50.
George Weston Stock Performance
George Weston stock opened at C$218.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$28.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$223.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$210.80. George Weston Limited has a 52-week low of C$155.49 and a 52-week high of C$236.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.73.
Analyst Ratings Changes
George Weston Company Profile
George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy and healthcare services, health and beauty products, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.
