George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) Senior Officer Rashid Wasti Acquires 1,000 Shares

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Rashid Wasti purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$21.45 per share, with a total value of C$21,450.00.

Rashid Wasti also recently made the following trade(s):

Get George Weston alerts:

On Tuesday, November 19th, Rashid Wasti acquired 1,000 shares of George Weston stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$21.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$21,450.00.

On Friday, October 4th, Rashid Wasti bought 1,000 shares of George Weston stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$22.18 per share, with a total value of C$22,180.00.

On Friday, September 20th, Rashid Wasti purchased 1,000 shares of George Weston stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$20.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$20,539.00.

On Tuesday, September 17th, Rashid Wasti acquired 1,100 shares of George Weston stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$21.99 per share, with a total value of C$24,189.99.

On Monday, August 26th, Rashid Wasti bought 2,000 shares of George Weston stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$21.67 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,340.00.

On Wednesday, August 28th, Rashid Wasti sold 150 shares of George Weston stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$222.51, for a total value of C$33,376.50.

George Weston Stock Performance

George Weston stock opened at C$218.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$28.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$223.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$210.80. George Weston Limited has a 52-week low of C$155.49 and a 52-week high of C$236.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WN has been the topic of several recent research reports. CIBC lifted their price objective on George Weston from C$254.00 to C$269.00 in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of George Weston from C$242.00 to C$263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$230.00 to C$253.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of George Weston from C$222.00 to C$218.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of George Weston from C$220.00 to C$221.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$246.58.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on George Weston

George Weston Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy and healthcare services, health and beauty products, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for George Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for George Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.