Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Acquired by Capital Investment Counsel LLC

Capital Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,071 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,717 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $4,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the second quarter worth $25,328,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,414,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $851,743,000 after purchasing an additional 93,068 shares during the period. IRON Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $830,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 286,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,630,000 after buying an additional 33,162 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 127.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 213,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,668,000 after buying an additional 119,909 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $90.19 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.07 and a 52 week high of $98.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.86. The company has a market capitalization of $112.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,002.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $7.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.01 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 29.00%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 3,422.22%.

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 25,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total transaction of $2,341,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,599 shares in the company, valued at $9,113,308.50. This trade represents a 20.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 29,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total transaction of $2,459,529.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 78,127 shares in the company, valued at $6,545,480.06. This trade represents a 27.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 56,947 shares of company stock worth $4,968,674. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Daiwa America upgraded Gilead Sciences to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.41.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

