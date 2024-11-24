Global X China Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ) Trading Down 2.4% – Should You Sell?

Global X China Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $19.08 and last traded at $19.14. Approximately 52,058 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 72,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.61.

Global X China Consumer ETF Stock Down 2.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $257.87 million, a P/E ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.34.

Institutional Trading of Global X China Consumer ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Global X China Consumer ETF stock. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000. Cetera Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Global X China Consumer ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Global X China Consumer ETF

Global X China Consumer ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Solactive China Consumer Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure performance of the investable universe of companies in the Consumer sector of the Chinese economy, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

