GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Stock Price Up 8.2% – Should You Buy?

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 8.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.64 and last traded at $4.64. Approximately 979,573 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 1,444,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.29.

GDRX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays cut their price target on GoodRx from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Raymond James raised GoodRx from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of GoodRx in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on GoodRx from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.86.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 5.48 and a quick ratio of 5.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -163.33, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.32.

In other news, major shareholder Equity Vii L.P. Spectrum sold 10,677 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.86, for a total value of $83,921.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of GoodRx by 25.2% during the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 4,680,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,479,000 after purchasing an additional 943,226 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in GoodRx by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,121,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,151,000 after buying an additional 1,102,758 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in GoodRx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,183,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in GoodRx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,295,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in GoodRx by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 982,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,823,000 after acquiring an additional 58,610 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices.

