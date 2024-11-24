Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Buys 11,291 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 18.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,291 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $4,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $700,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 1.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 466,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,869,000 after buying an additional 6,556 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC grew its position in Eversource Energy by 1.9% during the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 25,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $382,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 205.6% in the 1st quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 27,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 18,300 shares during the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eversource Energy Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE ES opened at $63.38 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.92. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $52.09 and a 12 month high of $69.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.22 billion, a PE ratio of -40.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.61.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. Eversource Energy had a negative net margin of 4.73% and a positive return on equity of 10.90%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Eversource Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is -182.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ES has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Eversource Energy from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on Eversource Energy from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Mizuho raised their price target on Eversource Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Eversource Energy from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.46.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

