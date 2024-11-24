Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Buys 699 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,902 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $6,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,959,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,234,883,000 after buying an additional 128,121 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 65.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,895,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,356 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 24,303.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,447,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437,349 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,449,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,656,000 after purchasing an additional 28,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,229,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,692,000 after purchasing an additional 193,596 shares during the period.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV opened at $274.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $266.15 and its 200 day moving average is $255.07. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $208.14 and a fifty-two week high of $276.02.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

