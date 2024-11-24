Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $4.18 Million Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 87,940 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,381 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $4,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XLG. SteelPeak Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 12,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 10.7% in the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 5,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 6,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:XLG opened at $49.12 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a twelve month low of $36.06 and a twelve month high of $49.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.06 and a 200-day moving average of $46.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.08.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

