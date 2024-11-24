Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Increases Position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,371 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $5,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SMCI. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 63,634.1% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 916,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,629,000 after purchasing an additional 915,058 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 1,169.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 134,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,077,000 after buying an additional 124,062 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Super Micro Computer by 511.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 131,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,035,000 after acquiring an additional 110,308 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 1,730.3% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 107,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,730,000 after acquiring an additional 101,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 164.8% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 150,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,599,000 after acquiring an additional 93,569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SMCI shares. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Super Micro Computer from $150.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Bank of America downgraded Super Micro Computer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Argus cut Super Micro Computer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Cfra reissued a “hold” rating and set a $45.40 price target (down previously from $72.90) on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.89.

Super Micro Computer Trading Up 11.6 %

Super Micro Computer stock opened at $33.15 on Friday. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.25 and a 12-month high of $122.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

