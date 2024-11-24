Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Increases Stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report) by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 258,520 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 93,994 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. owned 0.86% of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF worth $6,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delta Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 155,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,974,000 after acquiring an additional 13,848 shares during the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the second quarter worth about $24,621,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 267.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,083,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,784,000 after purchasing an additional 788,906 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 134,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after purchasing an additional 15,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $753,000.

Get PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF alerts:

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of PYLD stock opened at $26.07 on Friday. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.75 and a fifty-two week high of $26.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.03.

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Company Profile

The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a multi-sector portfolio of fixed income instruments issued by various US and non-US public or private-sector entities. The fund has no maturity and credit rating limitations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.