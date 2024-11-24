Head-To-Head Comparison: TFI International (NYSE:TFII) & BingEx (NASDAQ:FLX)

BingEx (NASDAQ:FLX – Get Free Report) and TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for BingEx and TFI International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get BingEx alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BingEx 0 0 0 0 0.00 TFI International 0 7 11 0 2.61

TFI International has a consensus target price of $168.56, suggesting a potential upside of 13.33%. Given TFI International’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe TFI International is more favorable than BingEx.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BingEx N/A N/A N/A TFI International 5.67% 20.25% 7.60%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares BingEx and TFI International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

73.3% of TFI International shares are held by institutional investors. 5.5% of TFI International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BingEx and TFI International”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BingEx $4.69 billion 0.12 N/A N/A N/A TFI International $7.52 billion 1.67 $504.88 million $5.50 27.04

TFI International has higher revenue and earnings than BingEx.

Summary

TFI International beats BingEx on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BingEx

(Get Free Report)

BingEx Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides on-demand courier services under the FlashEx brand name in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers Flash-Riders as service providers. It serves individual and business customers, including local retailers, restaurants, and logistics players through its mobile platform and website. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China.

About TFI International

(Get Free Report)

TFI International Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America. The LTL segment is involved in the pickup, consolidation, transportation, and delivery of smaller loads. The TL segment offers expedited transportation, flatbed, tank, container, and dedicated services. This segment also carries full loads directly from the customer to the destination using a closed van or specialized equipment. The Logistics segment provides asset-light logistics services, including brokerage, freight forwarding, and transportation management, as well as small package parcel delivery. As of December 31, 2023, it operates 11,455 trucks, 34,599 trailers, and 7,504 independent contractors. The company was formerly known as TransForce Inc. and changed its name to TFI International Inc. in December 2016. TFI International Inc. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for BingEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BingEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.