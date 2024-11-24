Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Director Thomas N. Bohjalian Acquires 7,750 Shares

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) Director Thomas N. Bohjalian acquired 7,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.39 per share, for a total transaction of $134,772.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 50,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $869,534.78. This trade represents a 18.34 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Performance

Healthcare Realty Trust stock opened at $17.30 on Friday. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a one year low of $12.77 and a one year high of $18.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of -10.95 and a beta of 0.91.

Healthcare Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.17%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently -78.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 38.1% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 260.6% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $65,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $89,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 67.2% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

