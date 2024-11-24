Icon Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP)

Icon Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,757,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,191,000 after acquiring an additional 32,776 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,854,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,155,000 after purchasing an additional 349,466 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 7.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,636,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,217,000 after buying an additional 115,604 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 144.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,204,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,788,000 after buying an additional 711,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 3.4% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 887,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,637,000 after buying an additional 29,181 shares during the period. 31.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners alerts:

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of CCEP stock opened at $78.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.87 and a 200-day moving average of $76.08. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a one year low of $59.31 and a one year high of $82.32.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.79. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas downgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays increased their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.22.

Read Our Latest Report on CCEP

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

(Free Report)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.