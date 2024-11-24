Icon Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,258 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Icon Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thrive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. LCM Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 6,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 4,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.5% in the second quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 21,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on EMR shares. Stephens downgraded Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.00.

NYSE EMR opened at $130.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $114.02 and a 200-day moving average of $110.77. The firm has a market cap of $74.17 billion, a PE ratio of 38.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.30. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $87.55 and a 1-year high of $131.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.5275 per share. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.70%.

In other news, SVP Michael H. Train sold 21,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.96, for a total transaction of $2,711,289.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 262,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,052,911.68. This represents a 7.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

