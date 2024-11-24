Icon Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Icon Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 61.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,693 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $183,842,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,249,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,251,000 after buying an additional 152,223 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 665,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,341,000 after buying an additional 21,335 shares during the last quarter. Kitching Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 21.1% in the second quarter. Kitching Partners LLC now owns 5,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annandale Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 130.6% during the 2nd quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 5,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTV stock opened at $180.08 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $175.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.02. The firm has a market cap of $128.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $141.47 and a 1-year high of $180.25.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.