ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Shares Bought by Capital Investment Counsel LLC

Capital Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report) by 23.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 291,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 55,041 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $5,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in ING Groep by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ING Groep during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in ING Groep by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 642,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,597,000 after buying an additional 21,263 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in ING Groep by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of ING Groep by 172.6% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 77,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 49,307 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

ING Groep Stock Performance

Shares of ING stock opened at $15.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $53.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.85, a PEG ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. ING Groep has a 12 month low of $12.77 and a 12 month high of $18.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ING shares. Barclays cut ING Groep from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Citigroup upgraded ING Groep to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th.

About ING Groep

ING Groep N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking. The company accepts current and savings accounts.

