Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) Receives $43.60 Average PT from Analysts

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.00.
INO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 15th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 18th.
INO stock opened at $4.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.92. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.85 and a fifty-two week high of $14.75.
Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon that identify and optimize the DNA sequence of the target antigen, as well as CELLECTRA smart devices technology that facilitates delivery of the DNA plasmids.
