Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) Receives $43.60 Average PT from Analysts

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

INO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 15th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 18th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 282.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 25,116 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 621,631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 38,833 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $379,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 490,662 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after buying an additional 51,414 shares during the period. Finally, Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. 26.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INO stock opened at $4.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.92. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.85 and a fifty-two week high of $14.75.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon that identify and optimize the DNA sequence of the target antigen, as well as CELLECTRA smart devices technology that facilitates delivery of the DNA plasmids.

