Insider Buying: Corby Spirit and Wine Ltd (TSE:CSW.A) Director Purchases 1,000 Shares of Stock

Corby Spirit and Wine Ltd (TSE:CSW.A – Get Free Report) Director Nicolas Krantz bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$12.50 per share, with a total value of C$12,500.00.

Corby Spirit and Wine Stock Performance

Shares of CSW.A opened at C$12.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$12.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$13.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.55, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of C$307.02 million, a PE ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 0.27. Corby Spirit and Wine Ltd has a 1 year low of C$12.19 and a 1 year high of C$14.48.

Corby Spirit and Wine Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 11th. This is a boost from Corby Spirit and Wine’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Corby Spirit and Wine’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.76%.

About Corby Spirit and Wine

Corby Spirit and Wine Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes spirits and imported wines. Its portfolio of brands include J.P. Wiser's Canadian whiskies, Lamb's rum, Polar Ice vodka, Ungava Spirits, Foreign Affair, and McGuinness liqueurs; and international brands comprise ABSOLUT vodka, Chivas Regal, The Glenlivet and Ballantine's Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Beefeater gin, Malibu rum, Kahlúa liqueur, and Mumm Champagne, as well as Jacob's Creek, Stoneleigh, Graffigna, Campo Viejo, and Wyndham Estate wines.

