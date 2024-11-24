Insider Buying: Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR) CEO Acquires 4,500 Shares of Stock

Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR – Get Free Report) CEO Daniel Brdar bought 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.91 per share, with a total value of $26,595.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,998.66. The trade was a 2.57 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Ideal Power Stock Down 2.2 %

IPWR stock opened at $6.62 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.50 and a 200 day moving average of $7.50. The firm has a market cap of $53.95 million, a PE ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 1.10. Ideal Power Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.61 and a twelve month high of $13.98.

Get Ideal Power alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ideal Power

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ideal Power by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 268,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 5,004 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ideal Power by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 9,075 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in Ideal Power by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 25,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Ideal Power in the first quarter worth about $90,000. 16.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ideal Power

Ideal Power Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of its bidirectional bipolar junction TRANsistor solid-state switch technology. It also offers SymCool Power Module designed to meet low conduction loss needs of the solid-state circuit breaker market. The company serves electric and hybrid electric vehicles, electric vehicle charging, renewable energy and energy storage system power converters, uninterruptible power supplies for data centers, industrial motor drives, solid-state circuit breakers, distribution and transmission switches and controls, and other industrial and military markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ideal Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ideal Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.