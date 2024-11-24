Insider Selling: Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Insider Sells 18,259 Shares of Stock

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) insider David B. Kaplan sold 18,259 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.55, for a total value of $3,205,367.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,424,891.40. The trade was a 13.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ares Management Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE ARES opened at $175.52 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $163.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.21. Ares Management Co. has a fifty-two week low of $107.69 and a fifty-two week high of $176.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $54.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.88, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.20.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $833.58 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 12.51%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ares Management Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Ares Management Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ares Management

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 171.43%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARES. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Ares Management in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of Ares Management during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Ares Management by 40.0% during the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 350 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Management in the first quarter worth about $54,000. 50.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARES has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Ares Management from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $158.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Ares Management from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.36.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

