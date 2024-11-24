Insider Selling: AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) Major Shareholder Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Zhijian Lu sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total transaction of $171,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,270,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,793,921.76. This represents a 0.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Zhijian Lu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 18th, Zhijian Lu sold 10,000 shares of AvePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total transaction of $156,600.00.

On Thursday, November 14th, Zhijian Lu sold 10,000 shares of AvePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.77, for a total transaction of $157,700.00.

On Monday, October 21st, Zhijian Lu sold 10,000 shares of AvePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.10, for a total transaction of $121,000.00.

On Friday, October 18th, Zhijian Lu sold 10,000 shares of AvePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total transaction of $122,400.00.

On Wednesday, October 16th, Zhijian Lu sold 10,000 shares of AvePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total transaction of $122,400.00.

On Monday, October 14th, Zhijian Lu sold 10,000 shares of AvePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total transaction of $123,700.00.

On Monday, September 23rd, Zhijian Lu sold 10,000 shares of AvePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $119,000.00.

On Friday, September 20th, Zhijian Lu sold 10,000 shares of AvePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.94, for a total transaction of $119,400.00.

On Wednesday, September 18th, Zhijian Lu sold 10,000 shares of AvePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $117,300.00.

On Monday, September 16th, Zhijian Lu sold 10,000 shares of AvePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total transaction of $119,100.00.

AvePoint Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVPT opened at $18.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -371.33 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.16. AvePoint, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.08 and a fifty-two week high of $18.75.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AVPT shares. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of AvePoint from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of AvePoint from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of AvePoint from $7.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.20.

Institutional Trading of AvePoint

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in AvePoint by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 641,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,688,000 after buying an additional 161,759 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AvePoint during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,404,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in AvePoint during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $548,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in AvePoint during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,424,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in AvePoint during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,503,000. 44.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AvePoint Company Profile

AvePoint, Inc provides cloud-native data management software platform in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address critical challenges and the management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others; license and support; and maintenance services.

