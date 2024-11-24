Insider Selling: DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) CFO Sells $2,416,945.62 in Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 14,219 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.98, for a total value of $2,416,945.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 380,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,761,190.14. This trade represents a 3.60 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Ravi Inukonda also recently made the following trade(s):

Get DoorDash alerts:

On Friday, August 30th, Ravi Inukonda sold 7,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.86, for a total transaction of $895,020.00.

DoorDash Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DASH opened at $177.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $153.61 and its 200-day moving average is $128.96. The company has a market cap of $73.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -393.87, a P/E/G ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.67. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.56 and a 52-week high of $178.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DoorDash ( NASDAQ:DASH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.17. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 2.41% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DASH. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on DoorDash from $127.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. JMP Securities upped their price target on DoorDash from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on DoorDash from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DoorDash currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.03.

View Our Latest Research Report on DASH

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DoorDash

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DASH. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in DoorDash by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in DoorDash by 3.1% during the second quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in DoorDash by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.