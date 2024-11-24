Insider Selling: HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) Chairman Sells 2,200 Shares of Stock

HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Free Report) Chairman Fred L. Drake sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.86, for a total value of $52,492.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 91,470 shares in the company, valued at $2,182,474.20. This trade represents a 2.35 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

HBT Financial Stock Up 1.8 %

HBT stock opened at $24.30 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.51 and a 200 day moving average of $21.36. The firm has a market cap of $766.91 million, a PE ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.86. HBT Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.75 and a twelve month high of $25.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $56.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.05 million. HBT Financial had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 24.68%. On average, research analysts forecast that HBT Financial, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. HBT Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.55%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HBT Financial during the first quarter valued at $6,497,000. LSV Asset Management raised its position in HBT Financial by 1,082.5% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 113,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after buying an additional 104,184 shares during the last quarter. Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in HBT Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $930,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of HBT Financial by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 406,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,298,000 after acquiring an additional 26,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of HBT Financial by 93.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 46,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 22,618 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HBT shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on HBT Financial from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. DA Davidson downgraded shares of HBT Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.40.

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities in Central and Northeastern Illinois, and Eastern Iowa. The company's deposits accounts consist of noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

