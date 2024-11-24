Insider Selling: Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) Director Sells 65,000 Shares of Stock

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN – Get Free Report) Director Vincent T. Cubbage sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.90, for a total transaction of $253,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 972,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,791,104.20. This trade represents a 6.27 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Hyliion Price Performance

Shares of HYLN stock opened at $3.84 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.03. Hyliion Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $4.04. The stock has a market cap of $667.14 million, a P/E ratio of -10.38 and a beta of 1.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hyliion

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Hyliion by 11.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,291,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,833,000 after buying an additional 762,909 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Hyliion by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 8,580 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Hyliion by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 574,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 51,794 shares during the period. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hyliion during the 2nd quarter valued at $656,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hyliion during the second quarter worth $40,000. 22.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HYLN shares. Northland Capmk upgraded Hyliion to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Northland Securities raised their price target on Hyliion from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.

Hyliion Company Profile

Featured Stories

