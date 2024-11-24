Insider Selling: Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST) CFO Sells 31,397 Shares of Stock

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Get Free Report) CFO Mark Weinswig sold 31,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.72, for a total transaction of $273,781.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 198,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,228. This trade represents a 13.65 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Mark Weinswig also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ouster alerts:

On Thursday, September 12th, Mark Weinswig sold 2,540 shares of Ouster stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.16, for a total value of $15,646.40.

On Thursday, August 29th, Mark Weinswig sold 519 shares of Ouster stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.35, for a total value of $3,814.65.

Ouster Stock Up 6.2 %

Shares of NYSE OUST opened at $9.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $474.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 2.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.45. Ouster, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.65 and a 52-week high of $16.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Ouster from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Ouster from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Westpark Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Ouster in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Ouster in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ouster has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on OUST

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ouster

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Ouster in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Ouster by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ouster during the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. True North Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ouster during the third quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ouster in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. 31.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ouster Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ouster, Inc provides lidar sensors for the automotive, industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure industries in Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its products include high-resolution scanning and solid-state digital lidar sensors, analog lidar sensors, and software solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ouster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ouster and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.