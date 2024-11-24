Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO) CEO Purchases $71,265.80 in Stock

Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Free Report) CEO Payam Zamani acquired 20,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.49 per share, with a total value of $71,265.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,090,420 shares in the company, valued at $3,805,565.80. This trade represents a 1.91 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Payam Zamani also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 20th, Payam Zamani purchased 4,182 shares of Inspirato stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.70 per share, with a total value of $15,473.40.

On Thursday, November 14th, Payam Zamani acquired 40,000 shares of Inspirato stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.50 per share, for a total transaction of $140,000.00.

Shares of ISPO stock opened at $3.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of -0.14. Inspirato Incorporated has a twelve month low of $3.11 and a twelve month high of $9.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.97.

Inspirato ( NASDAQ:ISPO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported ($2.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $69.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($6.26) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Inspirato Incorporated will post -2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Inspirato stock. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 364,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,276,000. AXA S.A. owned approximately 5.57% of Inspirato as of its most recent SEC filing. 39.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Inspirato Company Profile

Inspirato Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a subscription-based luxury travel company. The company's portfolio includes luxury vacation homes, and accommodations at luxury hotels and resorts, as well as luxury safaris, cruises, custom-designed itineraries, and other experiences.

