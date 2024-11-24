Intech Investment Management LLC Buys 5,119 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,085 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 5,119 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $3,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.0% in the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,565,787 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $641,067,000 after acquiring an additional 52,893 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Toll Brothers by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,095,673 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $241,380,000 after purchasing an additional 541,140 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Toll Brothers by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 963,650 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $110,993,000 after purchasing an additional 431,160 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 35.1% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 884,291 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $136,614,000 after purchasing an additional 229,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marsico Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 24.5% during the second quarter. Marsico Capital Management LLC now owns 755,190 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $86,983,000 after buying an additional 148,562 shares during the period. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Toll Brothers Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE TOL opened at $157.59 on Friday. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.40 and a 12-month high of $160.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.34%.

In related news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 22,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.28, for a total transaction of $3,248,587.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,721 shares in the company, valued at $2,109,224.88. The trade was a 60.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.23, for a total transaction of $3,955,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,029,273.86. This trade represents a 10.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 128,673 shares of company stock worth $19,684,387. 1.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Toll Brothers from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 target price on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.87.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Toll Brothers

About Toll Brothers

(Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.