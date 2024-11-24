Intech Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH)

Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 74,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,550,000. Intech Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Bread Financial as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BFH. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Bread Financial by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 47.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd lifted its position in shares of Bread Financial by 30.0% in the second quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 1,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 70.3% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in Bread Financial by 164.0% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on BFH. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Bread Financial from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Bread Financial from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Bread Financial from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Bread Financial from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Bread Financial from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John J. Fawcett bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.02 per share, for a total transaction of $51,020.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,473 shares in the company, valued at $330,252.46. This represents a 18.27 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bread Financial Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BFH opened at $58.07 on Friday. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.58 and a 1 year high of $63.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.94.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $983.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.26 million. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 6.37%. Bread Financial’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.46 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Bread Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.38%.

Bread Financial Profile

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

