Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 18,594 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Intech Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 18,594 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $3,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 987.5% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 87 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1,875.0% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the second quarter worth $47,000. Planning Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Axon Enterprise by 83.3% during the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in Axon Enterprise during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AXON shares. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Axon Enterprise from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $385.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $427.83.

In other Axon Enterprise news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 75,000 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.53, for a total transaction of $26,739,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,970,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,024,589.98. The trade was a 2.46 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brittany Bagley sold 4,338 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.95, for a total value of $1,643,885.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,825 shares in the company, valued at $37,449,733.75. This represents a 4.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 330,256 shares of company stock worth $131,338,820. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise stock opened at $636.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $463.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $368.07. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1-year low of $224.28 and a 1-year high of $641.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.59, a PEG ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.63.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

