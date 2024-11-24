Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Issues Q2 2025 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.550-2.610 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.8 billion-$3.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.9 billion. Intuit also updated its FY25 guidance to $19.16-19.36 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INTU. Scotiabank began coverage on Intuit in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $700.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Intuit from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $760.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $757.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Intuit from $795.00 to $725.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $737.44.

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $640.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $179.31 billion, a PE ratio of 62.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Intuit has a 52 week low of $557.29 and a 52 week high of $714.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $634.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $631.20.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The software maker reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 18.28%. Intuit’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Intuit will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Eve B. Burton sold 2,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $649.87, for a total value of $1,941,811.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 4,000 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $617.28, for a total transaction of $2,469,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,010.56. This trade represents a 89.85 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,297 shares of company stock worth $35,220,046. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

