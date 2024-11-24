InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT) Stake Cut by Certified Advisory Corp

Certified Advisory Corp lessened its holdings in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Free Report) by 14.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,860 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in InvenTrust Properties were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in InvenTrust Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 96.7% during the third quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of InvenTrust Properties during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in InvenTrust Properties by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on IVT. Bank of America upgraded shares of InvenTrust Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on InvenTrust Properties from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on InvenTrust Properties in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of InvenTrust Properties from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th.

IVT opened at $30.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 341.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.97. InvenTrust Properties Corp. has a 1-year low of $23.53 and a 1-year high of $31.37.

InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $68.52 million during the quarter. InvenTrust Properties had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 0.42%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Research analysts predict that InvenTrust Properties Corp. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.226 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. InvenTrust Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,011.22%.

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (the “Company,” “IVT,” or “InvenTrust”) is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component.

