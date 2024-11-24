Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) Holdings Lifted by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,925,125 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,576 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $97,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 941.5% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 190.0% in the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPHD opened at $51.14 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.63. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $39.65 and a 52 week high of $51.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.64.

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

