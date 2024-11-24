Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ) Position Boosted by Family Capital Management Inc.

Family Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,444 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF accounts for 1.5% of Family Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Family Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF worth $2,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000.

NYSEARCA XMHQ opened at $106.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.47. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a twelve month low of $82.05 and a twelve month high of $110.61. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.15.

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

