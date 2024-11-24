Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ) Position Trimmed by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 21.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,479 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. owned 0.09% of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF worth $4,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XMHQ. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the third quarter valued at about $362,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 263,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,042,000 after buying an additional 50,577 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 23.7% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 37.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,100,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,772,000 after acquiring an additional 299,599 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

XMHQ stock opened at $106.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.47. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 12 month low of $82.05 and a 12 month high of $110.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.15.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

