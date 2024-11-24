Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF (BATS:XSHQ) Stock Position Increased by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF (BATS:XSHQ – Free Report) by 2,975.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,962 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 95,744 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC owned about 2.65% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF worth $4,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Accordant Advisory Group Inc bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $315,000. Finally, Fox Financial Inc grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Fox Financial Inc now owns 13,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:XSHQ opened at $46.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $174.53 million, a PE ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.87 and a 200-day moving average of $41.58. Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF has a one year low of $24.22 and a one year high of $28.90.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.1478 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10.

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF (XSHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks selected by return-on-equity, accruals ratio, and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors and scaled by market-cap.

