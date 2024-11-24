Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Shares Bought by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,135 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 424.0% in the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Water Resources ETF alerts:

Invesco Water Resources ETF Price Performance

PHO stock opened at $71.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 37.18 and a beta of 0.96. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 12 month low of $55.62 and a 12 month high of $72.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.09.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco Water Resources ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.

(Free Report)

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.