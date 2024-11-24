IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on IQVIA from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on IQVIA from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $266.00 to $242.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.50.

NYSE IQV opened at $201.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $222.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.16. IQVIA has a 52 week low of $187.62 and a 52 week high of $261.73.

In related news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.33, for a total value of $320,229.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,812,302.88. The trade was a 6.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in IQVIA by 733.3% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 125 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in IQVIA during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

