iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Acquired by Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,214 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ESGU. Brooklyn FI LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 10,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 23.0% in the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 16.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 4,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter.

ESGU stock opened at $131.23 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $127.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $99.69 and a 12-month high of $132.12. The company has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.4387 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

