iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Acquired by Lane & Associates LLC

Lane & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,064 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,808 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF comprises approximately 3.8% of Lane & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Lane & Associates LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF worth $6,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 19.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 193.8% during the first quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 49,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,156,000 after acquiring an additional 32,767 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 216,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,452,000 after acquiring an additional 13,099 shares in the last quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 135,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,073,000 after acquiring an additional 8,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynasty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $4,368,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of BATS:EFG opened at $98.94 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $85.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.43. The firm has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

