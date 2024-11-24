iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Sold by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC lessened its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,865 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $7,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 145.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:SCZ opened at $62.58 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $58.21 and a 1-year high of $68.32.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.